/Chinese Communist Party delegation in India, to meet BJP and RSS officials

A six-member delegation from the International Liaison Department (ILD) of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, is currently visiting New Delhi for high-level party-to-party engagements. The delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with officials from India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In the past as well, such conversations have happened, but this is the first such party-to-party conversation since what is seen as a "thaw" in India, China ties.

Historical records show intermittent party-level contacts between the CPC and the BJP dating back to the late 2000s, including visits by BJP delegations to China and reciprocal meetings in India. The ILD, established in 1951 and operating directly under the CPC Central Committee, serves as Beijing's primary channel for party-to-party diplomacy. Originally focused on relations with other communist and socialist parties, it has evolved since the 1980s to engage a broad spectrum of political organisations worldwide, including non-communist ones.

Today, it complements China's state-to-state diplomacy conducted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and as part of advancing Beijing's foreign policy goals. This visit comes amid a noticeable thaw in India-China relations, which had been strained for years by border tensions, including the deadly 2020 Galwan Valley clash. A turning point arrived in October 2024, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping held their first formal bilateral meeting in five years on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. That meeting paved the way for disengagement agreements along parts of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and a series of follow-up dialogues.

Since then, both sides have taken concrete steps to rebuild trust. In 2025, the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage , a spiritually significant journey for many Hindus that had been suspended since 2020, resumed, with expanded batches under discussion for 2026. Direct flight connectivity between mainland China and India has been revived, alongside easier visa issuance for tourists, business travellers, and others.