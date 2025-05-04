The United Kingdom is holding talks with India for shared access and benefit from historical artefacts like the Kohinoor diamond, said Lisa Nandy, Britain's Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

Advertisment

Her statement came in response to a question about India’s demand to return the precious stone.

The massive 108-carat Kohinoor gem, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 by Indian ruler Duleep Singh. It was worn by the Queen Mother on her crown in 1937. It is currently a part of the British Crown Jewels.

Also read | Amritsar police arrest two for leaking 'sensitive army information' amid India-Pak tensions

Advertisment

“We’ve been talking between the UK and India for quite some time about the way that we think we can collaborate much more closely together to make sure that people both in the UK and in India can benefit from and have access to many of the cultural artefacts that stem back to the very different era. This is something that I've discussed with my counterpart,” Nandy, told ANI during her official visit to New Delhi.

She also stressed deepening the United Kingdom’s partnership with India across the creative, cultural, and sporting sectors during her visit to Delhi.

Also read | Prince Harry to hear outcome of UK security appeal on Friday

Advertisment

She further added, “Across the creative industries, the UK and India really excel, whether it’s film, fashion, TV, music, gaming. We’re really good at these things, and we export many of those products to the world, but we know that through cooperation, we can do more and we can achieve more together. Our Science museums group has been working with the National Museum Science Museums group here to get joint collaborations, joint exhibitions, tour different objects, make sure that people in India and the UK can really benefit from that. We think that’s the model for how we can cooperate much more closely across all the other creative industries as well.”

Also read | 'Cowardly act of terrorism': Indian-origin UK MP Priti Patel condemns Pahalgam terror attack

UK-India Programme of Cultural Cooperation

On Friday (May 2), Nandy, a leading delegation from the UK to India, signed a major cultural cooperation agreement with Indian culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi.

The UK-India Programme of Cultural Cooperation is focused on enhancing two-way cultural exchanges through the arts and heritage. It also aims to encourage long-term partnerships between creative businesses and cultural institutions in the two nations.

Watch | UK's Reform wins by-election by 6 votes from ruling Labour Party

The agreement will include the UK working with India to support best practices and expertise on heritage conservation, museum management and digitisation of collections. Its implementation will involve the British Council in India and the Indian Ministry of Culture, along with participation from major UK cultural institutions. These will include Arts Council England, the British Library, the British Museum, the Natural History Museum, the Science Museum Group and the V&A Museum.