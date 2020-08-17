Will recover cost of damage from culprits: Karnataka CM on Bengaluru violence

The Karnataka government on Monday said that it has decided to recover the costs of damage from the culprits in Bengaluru violence, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said.

The government will approach the high court for appointment of claim commissioner as per Supreme Court order, he added.

"Our govt has decided to assess the damage caused to public and private property in violent incidents in KG Halli and DG Halli and recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon`ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon`ble Supreme Court order," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Yediyurappa said that a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial in the cases.

"Stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of DJ Halli and KG Halli violent incidents including invoking of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act-- UAPA Act," he tweeted.

"A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted," he added in a series of tweets.

Earlier in the day, one more accused was arrested in connection with violence, said police.

A total of 35 accused were arrested on Sunday in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police.