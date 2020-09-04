Will Rajnath Singh meet Chinese defence minister following Beijing's request?

Amid tensions over border row between India and China, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi is seeking a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Russia where both leaders have gathered for the Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet, people familiar with the issue said on Thursday.

New Delhi has so far not commented on the Chinese gesture and it has to be seen whether Singh meets Wei on Friday during a meet among SCO defence ministers.

For about four months, Indian and Chinese forces are engaged in a standoff in eastern Ladakh.

News agency PTI reported that the Indian mission has been informed by Beijing over its keenness to have a meeting with both the defence ministers on the sidelines of the SCO meet in Moscow. But, so far, there has not been any official confirmation.

A few days ago, tensions escalated in the eastern side after China unsuccessfully tried to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong when both the sides were participating in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border crisis.

New Delhi on Thursday said the standoff in Ladakh over the past four months is a "direct result" of Chinese unilateral actions directed towards changing the status quo.

It also said that negotiations are the only way forward to resolve the issue.