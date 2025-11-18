/Will Prashant Kishor quit politics after JD(U) wins more than 25 seats ? He says...

Prashant Kishor accepted full responsibility for JSP’s Bihar poll defeat, but dodged questions on quitting politics, using wordplay to defend his earlier vow. Despite JD(U) winning 85 seats, he said he won’t leave Bihar
Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor who faced a humbling defeat in Bihar Elections 2025 addressed a press conference in Patna on Nov 18 and reflected on his party's mistakes. While he took full responsibility for the loss, he said the party would continue working collectively to present its agenda to the people of Bihar. However, when asked about quitting politics, Prashant Kishor initially attempted to deflect the question, confusing between “quitting” with “resigning”, and then resorting to what he does best - wordplay. Reporters attending his press conference quizzed him about his earlier claim that he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) won more than 25 seats in this year elections. JD(U) went on to win 85 seats, while Kishor’s JSP failed to win a single seat, with his candidates having forfeited their deposits in 236 out of 238 contested seats.
When asked about quitting politics, the former poll strategist attempted a wordplay on “quitting” and “resigning” by saying that he is not holding any official position, so where should he resign from. When pressed further about his claims, Kishor said that he will not leave Bihar. Quoting an English phrase, he said, "You are not defeated till you quit." Then, he went on to attack Nitish Kumar and his party and said, “People are talking a lot about my remark on JDU winning 25 seats - I still stand by it. If Nitish Kumar transfers the Rs 2 lakh he promised to 1.5 crore women and proves he didn't win by buying votes, I will retire from politics without any ifs and buts.” In yet another wordplay, he also said that there is no need for him to quit politics as he has never politicised any issue throughout the election campaign.
As his party drew black, a video of his claiming that would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU wins more than 25 seats went viral.
Addressing the media in Patna, Prashant Kishor took the blame for the poll loss and said that he will observe 'maun upvas' (vow of silence) for "failing to change the government" in Bihar. He said that his party will analyse the reasons that led to the loss and promised to rectify the mistakes he and his party made in this year's election. “If the public did not show faith in us, then the responsibility for that is completely mine. I take that responsibility 100% on myself, that I could not win the faith of the people of Bihar. There must have been some mistake in our efforts, in our thinking, in the way we explained that the public had not elected us. I failed to explain to the people of Bihar the basis on which they should vote and why they should create a new system. Therefore, as atonement, I will observe a day-long silent fast at the Gandhi Bhitiharwa Ashram on November 20th,” he said.