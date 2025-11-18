/Will Prashant Kishor quit politics after JD(U) wins more than 25 seats ? He says...

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor who faced a humbling defeat in Bihar Elections 2025 addressed a press conference in Patna on Nov 18 and reflected on his party's mistakes. While he took full responsibility for the loss, he said the party would continue working collectively to present its agenda to the people of Bihar. However, when asked about quitting politics, Prashant Kishor initially attempted to deflect the question, confusing between “quitting” with “resigning”, and then resorting to what he does best - wordplay. Reporters attending his press conference quizzed him about his earlier claim that he would quit politics if Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) won more than 25 seats in this year elections. JD(U) went on to win 85 seats, while Kishor’s JSP failed to win a single seat, with his candidates having forfeited their deposits in 236 out of 238 contested seats.

When asked about quitting politics, the former poll strategist attempted a wordplay on “quitting” and “resigning” by saying that he is not holding any official position, so where should he resign from. When pressed further about his claims, Kishor said that he will not leave Bihar. Quoting an English phrase, he said, "You are not defeated till you quit." Then, he went on to attack Nitish Kumar and his party and said, “People are talking a lot about my remark on JDU winning 25 seats - I still stand by it. If Nitish Kumar transfers the Rs 2 lakh he promised to 1.5 crore women and proves he didn't win by buying votes, I will retire from politics without any ifs and buts.” In yet another wordplay, he also said that there is no need for him to quit politics as he has never politicised any issue throughout the election campaign.

WATCH: Prashant Kishor's viral claim ahead of elections

a video of his claiming that would quit politics if Nitish Kumar's JDU wins more than 25 seats went viral.

WATCH: Prashant Kishor's answer about quitting politics as per his claims

What more he said?