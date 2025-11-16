/Bihar elections: Rs 14,000 crore World Bank fund used by Nitish, BJP to give freebies, claims Prashant Kishor's party

Bihar assembly elections has been won by the National Democratic Alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United by a sweeping majority of 202 seats. The Opposition of Mahagathbandhan led by Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tejashwi of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) received a massive drubbing. The RJD only won 25 of the 143 seats it contested. On the other hand, the Jan Suraj Party of Prashant Kishor failed to open its account.

Following the drubbing, Jan Suraj's national president, Uday Singh spoke to the media on Saturday (Nov 15) and claimed that the Bihar government under Nitish Kumar "diverted" a whopping Rs 14,000-crore World Bank fund for "doles and freebies".

"The public debt in Bihar is at present 4,06,000 crores. The interest per day is 63 crores. The treasury is empty. We have information which could be wrong, also that the amount of ₹10,000 given to women in the state was given from ₹21,000 crores, which came from the World Bank for some other project," Sing was quoted as saying by ANI.

"An hour before the moral code of conduct for the polls, ₹14,000 crores were taken out and distributed to 1.25 crore women in the state," he further said.

However, he did say the claims made by them could come out to be wrong.