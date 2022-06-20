Why Agneepath Scheme protest? Why Bharat Bandh today and why are youth protesting against Agneepath Scheme?

Protests are going on in many Indian states due to the controversial Agneepath scheme launched by the government. With trains in Bihar being set on fire, to violence in Telangana, Punjab, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and many other states, the situation remains tense. Eastern Railway has said that as many as 29 trains have been cancelled. In West Bengal, protestors even reached near Mamata Banerjee’s residence. West Bengal Police is on alert. Uttar Pradesh saw pitched protests with instances of arson and stone pelting in several eastern districts. As many as 269 protesters have been arrested over the last two days, with 168 of them booked on charges of breach of peace. Some organisations even gave a Bharat Bandh call. Police forces all over the country are also on high alert. Massive traffic jams were reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR, particularly at Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida borders due to increased security checks by police. Nearly 530 trains were cancelled on Monday. These included 348 passenger trains and 181 Mail/Express trains, the Railways Ministry said.

What is the Agneepath Scheme and What are the key changes made by Centre?

Agneepath Scheme is a recruitment process announced by the Indian government in which youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would get an opportunity to work with the Indian armed forces. It will be a four-year commitment at the end of which 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service. The recruits will be called 'Agniveers'.

The Agniveers will get a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, with 75 per cent of them who get demobilised after four years getting a "Seva Nidhi" exit package of Rs 1.17 million. However, the government has made some changes in the scheme, in light of the ongoing protests and confusion among the youth. The upper age limit has now been increased to 23 only for this year due to problems caused in hiring because of the pandemic. Also, proposal to reserve 10 per cent of the job vacancies in the Ministry of Defence has been approved. Also, Union minister Amit Shah has announced that his ministry has decided to give priority to "Agniveers" who will have completed their four years.



Why is the youth protesting against the scheme?

One of the main reasons for protests is the flow of misinformation throughout social media. Internet services are also suspended in states like Haryana and Bihar. However, the government as well as the armed forces are trying to clear out information regarding the scheme. The primary concern among the youth is that the scheme would make the rest 75 per cent of the recruits that would be demobilized, ineligible for pensions, and with an uncertain future, as they would be limited to work for four years. It is also being criticised for failing to provide permanent jobs or healthcare benefits after they retire.

Impact of Agneepath Scheme Protest on Indian Economy

Any violent protes impacts a country’s economy. The Agneepath protests have seen destruction of public property, injuries to police personnels and others. The railway department had to suffer huge losses as hundreds of trains were cancelled due to the ongoing ruckus. Trains were set on fire; tracks were damaged across many states in India. Many police officials were also hurt. Bharat Bandh has inconvenienced many office-goers. Houses of party officials have also been attacked.



All the Updates related to Agneepath Scheme till now

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted regarding the approval of proposal to reserve 10 per cent of jo vacancies.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted regarding the approval of proposal to reserve 10 per cent of jo vacancies.

Prakash Javedkar tweeted that, " Agneepath is a pivotal reform for India's youth".

K C Venugopal tweeted that Congress workers are arrested even though they were doing a peaceful protest.

Many Congress workers were arrested today outside Jantar Mantar for peacefully protesting against the Agnipath Scheme.

Bharat Bandh Impact on Common Man due to Agneepath Scheme Protest?



Bharat Bandh has had effect on common people. Due to heavy jams, closed offices the common man is suffering. With trains being cancelled and burnt, many people haven't been able travel. Though the protests are against the government’s and armed forces scheme, the major impact has been on the common people.

