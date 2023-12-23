'Who starts day at midnight?': Indian CM plans to move Prime Meridian from Greenwich to Ujjain

Chief Minister from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav went on to reveal a bold agenda for his government and vowed to relocate the Prime Meridian, the global reference for time, from Greenwich in England to Ujjain.

He highlighted the historical aspect of India's contribution to timekeeping while asserting that the world's standard time was originally established by India around 300 years ago.

The CM pointed out that an observatory in Ujjain carries proof that the centre point of the world is Ujjain. He also went on to argue that the current choice of the Prime Meridian, established during the International Meridian Conference in 1884, was influenced by historical reasons and the dominance of the British Empire in the 19th century.

In response to the Governor in the state assembly, Chief Minister Yadav criticised the westernisation of timekeeping, stating, "India's standard time was known in the world some 300 years ago. However, Paris started to set the time and later, it was adopted by the British, who considered Greenwich the Prime Meridian."

Challenging the convention of starting a new day at midnight, Yadav questioned the practicality of such a timing, advocating for a shift to a system aligned with natural wake-up times, like sunrise. "Who starts the day at midnight?" he questioned.

"Our government is working to prove that Ujjain is the global Prime Meridian, and we will push to correct the time of the world," Yadav said.

In Hindu astronomy, the Prime Meridian is considered to pass through the city of Ujjain. Ujjain is known for its historical significance in Indian astronomy and mathematics and is considered as the starting point for measuring longitudes.

Highlighting his government's broader cultural revival plans, Yadav mentioned a roadmap for religious places in the state, covering locations from Mahakal Lok in Ujjain to Orchha, Salkanpur, and Maihar.