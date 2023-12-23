India's Congress party makes manifesto committee ahead of 2024 polls

In a move ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, India's Congress party has officially announced a 16-member Manifesto Committee, with the experienced hand of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram at its helm.

The committee comprises a mix of seasoned politicians and emerging leaders, reflecting a diverse representation.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with stalwarts Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, and Shashi Tharoor, stand as notable figures within the committee.

The inclusion of fifth generation member of India's Nehru-Gandhi family, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also adds a significant political weight. While T S Singh Deo, a senior leader from central Indian state of Chhattisgarh takes on the pivotal role of the committee's convenor.

The committee also features Lok Sabha Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi, and Rajya Sabha members Ranjeet Ranjan and Imran Pratapgarhi. Jignesh Mevani, a Congress leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, is also the member of the manifesto committee.

Jignesh Mevani, a Congress leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, is also the member of the manifesto committee.

What does it mean?

This strategic move comes hot on the heels of the Congress Working Committee's (CWC) resolution, adopted just a day ago.



“This meeting of the CWC expresses its firmest resolve to be fully prepared at the earliest to fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha election both as a party in its own right and also as a member of the INDIA group. It reiterates the determination of the Indian National Congress to take all steps necessary to make the INDIA group an effective bulwark and force against the BJP and its allies,” the resolution said.

As the political landscape evolves in the lead-up to the elections, the Manifesto Committee's formation underscores the Congress' proactive stance, signaling its approach towards shaping its electoral agenda and strategies for the upcoming electoral battle.