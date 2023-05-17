Who is Vivek Raghuvanshi, ex-Navy commander-turned-journalist accused of spying

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance journalist and former Navy commander in an espionage case under the country's Official Secrets Act. Raghuvanshi has been charged for an alleged illegal collection of sensitive information about the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the army and sharing them with intelligence agencies of other countries.

Raghuvanshi's arrest follows CBI's searches in 12 locations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Jaipur in connection with the case on Tuesday.

“During the investigation, certain documents containing sensitive information were recovered from the possession of the accused. Today, the CBI has conducted searches at 12 locations at the premises of the accused and others in an ongoing investigation of a case registered under Section 3 of the Official Secret Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code,” a CBI spokesperson had said on Tuesday.

Raghuvanshi is accused of collecting "sensitive" and "minute" details of DRDO and army projects.

The CBI had registered a case on December 9 last year against Raghuvanshi after he was accused of being involved in the illegal collection of sensitive information including the minute details of the DRDO defence projects and their progress.

He is also accused of collecting sensitive details about the future procurement of Indian armed forces which reveal the strategic preparedness of country's classified communications and information relating to national security, details of the strategic and diplomatic talks of India with its friendly countries and sharing such classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, it was revealed. Vivek Raghuvanshi and journalism Raghuvanshi writes for Defense News, a Tysons, Virginia-headquartered American news website, which also covers politics, business, and technology.

Defense News mentions Raghuvanshi’s name as its India correspondent for defence news.

On LinkedIn, Raghuvanshi writes he is the India Bureau Chief at Defense News with a reporting experience of over 32 years.

