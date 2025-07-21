/Which areas in Mumbai are worst hit by heavy rain? Full update on flooding, road closures and train disruptions

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the suburban region, forcing the financial capital to come to its knees on Monday (July 21) following incessant overnight rainfall. This intense spell of rainfall prompted waterlogging across several neighbourhoods, affecting transportation facilities in the city. The worst-affected area in Mumbai was the Andheri subway, which was closed to traffic due to water accumulation.

After the city witnessed an intense and heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department issued an 'Orange alert' for Mumbai and its suburbs. The weather department also forecasted continued moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds between 30 and 40 kmph.

Amid this, daytime temperatures are likely to fall in the range of 26-31 degrees Celsius, with similar weather anticipated over the next 24 hours.

Rainfall resulted in road closures and flight disruptions

Following the waterlogging, the continuous showers have left several parts of the city struggling to cope with flooded streets and stalled traffic. Commuters while travelling in the morning for their respective works had to face significant delays, with traffic crawling along the Eastern and Western Express Highways.

The situation in the western suburbs also worsened after the closure of the Andheri subway. From Andheri and Kurla to Marine Drive and CST, several images and videos surfaced showing people wading through water.

The rainfall didn't just bring the roads to their knees, but it also impacted air travel facilities. Several airlines came up with their advisories urging passengers to leave early for the airport and stay tuned for flight updates in advance.

Urging passengers, airlines IndiGo and SpiceJet issued advisories directing them to check the status of their respective flights before leaving home for the airport. SpiceJet also came up with advisories warning of possible delays of both arrivals and departures due to poor visibility and rainfall.