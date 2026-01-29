/What is the Economic Survey? Your 5-minute guide to India’s economy ahead of Budget 2026

On Thursday (Jan 29), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025–26 in parliament. The survey is regarded as the previous year's 'report card'; while a final assessment can only be fully gauged after March 31, 2026, this document provides a fair and comprehensive judgment. The survey serves as a pretext to the Union Budget by providing the context for why certain decisions are being made. Before the budget is presented on February 1, 2026, the country is given a clear picture of the past year’s performance and the necessary amendments that need to follow. It is widely believed that the Budget would appear confusing without the Economic Survey, as it explains the 'whys'— the context that taxpayers and investors need.