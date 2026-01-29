/$120 billion AI bubble at risk? IBM CEO says AI bubble could burst soon

The Economic Survey 2025-26 warns of a potential AI market crash, citing $120 billion in off-balance sheet spending by tech firms. With the IBM CEO questioning LLM economics, the report suggests a correction could trigger a crisis worse than the 2008 financial meltdown.
Tech companies have moved more than $120 billion of data centre spending off their balance sheets to fund AI infrastructure.
These huge sums are being funded using special purpose vehicles financed by Wall Street investors, adding to hidden financial risks.
The CEO of IBM has openly questioned the economics of Large Language Models (LLM)-based AI, raising doubts about their viability.
This scepticism reinforces growing concerns about the financial risks associated with this "huge bet" on artificial intelligence technology.
Given the high leverage involved, a market correction could cause cascading effects across both financial markets and the real economy.
There is a risk of a systemic shock cascade where financial, technological, and geopolitical stresses amplify one another.
If these risks materialise, the Survey warns that the macroeconomic consequences could be worse than the 2008 global financial crisis.