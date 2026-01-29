/$120 billion AI bubble at risk? IBM CEO says AI bubble could burst soon

LOGIN
Jan 29, 2026

The Economic Survey 2025-26 warns of a potential AI market crash, citing $120 billion in off-balance sheet spending by tech firms. With the IBM CEO questioning LLM economics, the report suggests a correction could trigger a crisis worse than the 2008 financial meltdown.

1 / 7
(Photograph: Reuters/Getty/Unsplash)

Tech companies have moved more than $120 billion of data centre spending off their balance sheets to fund AI infrastructure.

2 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

These huge sums are being funded using special purpose vehicles financed by Wall Street investors, adding to hidden financial risks.

3 / 7

The CEO of IBM has openly questioned the economics of Large Language Models (LLM)-based AI, raising doubts about their viability.

4 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

This scepticism reinforces growing concerns about the financial risks associated with this "huge bet" on artificial intelligence technology.

5 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

Given the high leverage involved, a market correction could cause cascading effects across both financial markets and the real economy.

6 / 7

There is a risk of a systemic shock cascade where financial, technological, and geopolitical stresses amplify one another.

7 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

If these risks materialise, the Survey warns that the macroeconomic consequences could be worse than the 2008 global financial crisis.

