/Global growth is ‘fragile and diverging’, warns Economic Survey: Why India remains resilient despite US tariff shocks

The Survey highlights clear divergence between advanced economies (AEs) and emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs). Growth in EMDEs in 2025 turned out to be higher than projections made in April 2025, while growth in AEs was better than initially feared due largely to strong performance in the US. Inflation, however, remained stubbornly higher in AEs, while EMDEs saw further moderation. The report noted, "Global economic uncertainty remains elevated compared to historical trends, primarily on account of fragmentation in geopolitical relationships and lower visibility on policy continuity."

