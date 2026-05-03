/West Bengal: Gunmen attack BJP district secretary’s house in Noapara ahead of counting

Two men allegedly attacked the residence of a BJP functionary in West Bengal’s Noapara on Saturday night, triggering fresh tensions ahead of vote counting. The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised concerns over security in the area.

Kundan Singh, BJP’s organisational district secretary, claimed that two individuals opened fire outside his house, creating panic in the locality. He alleged that the attack was aimed at intimidating party workers in the run-up to counting day. “At night, two men, Akash Choudhary and Aman, arrived outside my house, took out their arms, and started firing. They had been spreading terror in the area for many days. The intent was to scare the BJP since Trinamool has been defeated at the polls, but nobody will be scared. We will win the elections,” Singh said.

Former Barrackpore MP and Noapara MLA candidate Arjun Singh also accused the police of failing to provide adequate protection to BJP members. He claimed that the accused had a criminal background and was earlier detained during the elections.

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“The culprits, Aman and Akash Choudhary, were detained by the police during the elections as they used to sell drugs in the area. The entire system is intended to scare BJP members so that they do not go for the counting. The police have video footage, yet there are still no arrests; this means the police administration is a failure. They should be arrested,” he said.

However, the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said action had been taken in the case. Deputy Commissioner (North) Washim Khan said two individuals have been arrested and will be produced before the Barrackpore Sub-divisional Court, with police seeking 10-day custody for further questioning.

The incident comes amid rising political tension in the state ahead of the counting on Monday. A day earlier, protests broke out in Falta in the South 24 Parganas district, where residents alleged intimidation by Trinamool Congress workers. Protesters demanded a repoll and called for the deployment of central forces to ensure security.

Security has since been tightened in the area, with personnel from the CRPF and RAF deployed at key locations. An armoured vehicle has also been stationed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.