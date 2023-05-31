Weather Forecast: Yellow alert issued for rainfall in Delhi, Heatwave to return to these states; Check here

Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi. IMD has also informed that rainfall and thunderstorm-like conditions will continue over Northwest India for two days. The weather department also issued a yellow alert in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The warning issued by IMD suggested checking for traffic congestion on routes before leaving for the destination and following traffic advisories issued in this regard. "Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often," mentioned the IMD weather forecast. Weather Update: Delhi IMD has warned that the expected rain might cause traffic disruptions and flooding in low-lying areas on Wednesday. The light to moderate rain might also cause waterlogging in several parts of Delhi. During the day, the sky will be partly cloudy. IMF Forecast for upcoming five days Weather Update: Northwest India

Northwest India might witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional gusty winds till June 1. Hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 31 and June 1. Uttarakhand might also witness thunderstorms and gusty winds of speed 60-70 km/h from May 31 to June 2.

Weather Update: South India

Kerala, Lakshwadeep, and South Karnataka might witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Similar rainfall conditions will prevail over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming five days. Isolated places in Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka might receive heavy rainfall on May 31 and June 1. Kerala is likely to have rainfall-like conditions till June 4. IMD Heatwave Forecast Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal might have heatwaves from May 31 to June 4. Heatwave-like conditions will also prevail in Gangetic West Bengal on June 1 and 2, according to the weather forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).