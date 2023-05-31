Weather Forecast: Yellow alert issued for rainfall in Delhi, Heatwave to return to these states; Check here
Story highlights
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi. IMD has also informed us that rainfall and thunderstorm-like conditions will continue over Northwest India for two days. Check all details here.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi. IMD has also informed us that rainfall and thunderstorm-like conditions will continue over Northwest India for two days. Check all details here.
Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Delhi. IMD has also informed that rainfall and thunderstorm-like conditions will continue over Northwest India for two days. The weather department also issued a yellow alert in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
The warning issued by IMD suggested checking for traffic congestion on routes before leaving for the destination and following traffic advisories issued in this regard. "Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often," mentioned the IMD weather forecast.
Weather Update: Delhi
IMD has warned that the expected rain might cause traffic disruptions and flooding in low-lying areas on Wednesday. The light to moderate rain might also cause waterlogging in several parts of Delhi. During the day, the sky will be partly cloudy.
IMF Forecast for upcoming five days
Weather Update: Northwest India
Northwest India might witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and occasional gusty winds till June 1. Hailstorms are likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on May 31 and June 1. Uttarakhand might also witness thunderstorms and gusty winds of speed 60-70 km/h from May 31 to June 2.
Weather Update: South India
Kerala, Lakshwadeep, and South Karnataka might witness rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Similar rainfall conditions will prevail over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming five days. Isolated places in Tamil Nadu and South Karnataka might receive heavy rainfall on May 31 and June 1. Kerala is likely to have rainfall-like conditions till June 4.
IMD Heatwave Forecast
Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal might have heatwaves from May 31 to June 4. Heatwave-like conditions will also prevail in Gangetic West Bengal on June 1 and 2, according to the weather forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).
Northwest India might notice a gradual rise in temperature after two days. East India will also see a rise in temperature by 2°C after two days. Other regions of the country will not see any significant change in maximum temperature in the next five days. In Northeast India, the maximum temperatures might be above normal by 4-6°C in the next two days. The IMD forecast also mentioned humid air and high temperature in Goa and Gujarat on May 31 and June 1.