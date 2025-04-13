SunRisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 was an all-time classic for several reasons; it was a run feast with nearly 500 runs hit in a single T20 game and crowd favourite Abhishek Sharma storming his way into the history books with his match-winning 141 off 55 balls, but something else too caught everyone’s attention - a mid-pitch banter between three Australian superstars, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis, during the run chase.

Advertisment

Punjab scored 245 for six in the first innings, thanks to a brilliant 82 off 36 from captain Shreyas Iyer and a late blitz from Stoinis, but even that wasn’t enough for them to secure two crucial points as the hosts completed the run chase with nine balls and eight wickets to spare, creating a record.

Meanwhile, midway through the run chase, Head, who surprisingly played second fiddle to Abhishek, got into a heated on-field banter with his national teammates Maxwell and Stoinis.

The incident unfolded in the ninth over of the second innings after Head had hit Maxwell for two consecutive sixes; Maxwell threw one back to Head following a dot ball on the next delivery, which irked him, leading to a confrontation. Just as the tension rose, Maxwell’s Punjab teammate Stoinis joined the pair in the middle, with the on-field umpires rushing to the spot to separate the two.

Advertisment

Also read | SRH vs PBKS: Abhishek Sharma enters history books with highest score by an Indian in IPL

Watch Video -

Advertisment

Although all three exchanged words in the middle, it looked like healthy banter from a distance, which the Aussie confirmed in a chat with the broadcaster after the game.

"It's all fun. I think they probably bring the best and the worst out of you when you know each other and play with each other so much. So, yeah, a bit of friendly banter between us, but it's all good. I got to put up with them at home, so nothing to it,” Head said after the game.

Abhishek enters record books

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 game revolved around Abhishek Sharma’s whirlwind knock of 141 – the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL history. The left-handed opener hit 10 sixes and 14 fours in his monumental inning, which helped SRH complete the second-highest successful run chase in IPL.

Also read | IPL 2025: What's the story behind Abhishek Sharma's viral 'note celebration?' Head reveals

Abhishek is now the third-highest individual scorer in IPL history after Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*).

(With inputs from agencies)