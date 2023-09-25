Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Bhopal, calls I.N.D.I.A. 'ghamandia alliance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Bhopal, a city in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Monday (September 25) as he launched scathing attacks on the Congress party and opposition's I.N.D.I.A. alliance, calling it "ghamandia (arrogant)".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally comes ahead of Madhya Pradesh state elections, which is scheduled to take place towards the end of the year.

PM Modi said that for the development of the state as well as the nation, it is important for the BJP government should come to power in the next five years. "So it is the responsibility of every BJP worker that they should give their 100%," he said.

He also said, "For me, nothing is above the country and the people of the country."

Referring to the new legislation reserving 33% of seats for women in central and state legislatures, PM Modi said that the "ghamandia alliance reluctantly supported the women's reservation bill".

He added, "Their intentions are wrong. Once they get an opportunity, the ghamandia alliance will betray the mothers and sisters."

Targeting the Congress, PM Modi said that the party is now being run by "Urban Naxals", a term usually used to refer to anti-establishment protesters and those who are accused of helping the Left.

"The Congress is now a company that outsources everything - slogans to policy - to the Urban Naxals," said the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

