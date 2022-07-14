Watch| Pitbull mauls woman to death, owner drops off dog to municipality van

In Lucknow's Kaiserbagh neighbourhood on Tuesday, retired teacher Sushila Tripathi was fatally attacked by an American Pit Bull Terrier that belonged to her family. While being transported to the hospital, the woman passed away from her wounds. The dog attacked the woman on Tuesday while she was at home with her domestic assistance, according to a police officer.

“She suffered several injuries after the dog attacked her while she was eating. She struggled to get the dog off her and the domestic help tried to intervene but to no avail,” said the official.

Amit Tripathi, Sushila's son, had taken the dog home. Amit is a fitness instructor who also owns a Labrador Retriever. Municipal Commissioner Singh said, “We have not been able to meet the woman’s family members yet. Our team visited the house but it was locked. We will investigate the incident further.”

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) made an appeal to local people on Wednesday to "avoid keeping dangerous breeds of dogs as pets" a day after an 82-year-old woman was fatally attacked by her family's pet American Pit Bull Terrier dog.

Indrajeet Singh, the Lucknow Municipal Commissioner, urged citizens to choose "small and amiable dog breeds" as opposed to "threatening ones" in a statement.

He said, “Avoid keeping American Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Doberman Pinscher, and Boxer breeds. People keeping dogs as pets should pay special attention to the canine’s behaviour. If their behaviour changes, they should consult a nearby veterinary hospital. While keeping big breeds, they should be careful. Arrangements should be made for their food and stay according to their nature." The statement added that pet owners with bigger dogs should not bother them while they are eating their meals and that meat should be avoided in their meals.

