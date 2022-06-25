Watch: Netizens compare potholes on Bihar national highway to Takeshi’s castle

A drone-shot video of a road has been floating on the social media depicting crater-like potholes on a national highway in the state of Bihar in India, which are being compared by netizens to the Japanese TV show Takeshi’s castle’s adventure course.

The video was shot by journalist Praveen Thakur of Dainik Bhaskar depicting the devastating condition of National Highway 227 that passes through the Madhubani area of Bihar. According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, this issue has been raised multiple times in the legislature, but the road has still not been repaired.

Political strategist and an ardent critic of the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, Prashant Kishore tweeted in Hindi, "Reminiscent of the condition of roads in Bihar in the Jungle Raj of the 90s, this is National Highway 227 (L) of Madhubani district of Bihar. Recently, Nitish Kumar Ji was speaking to the people of the road construction department at an event that they should tell everyone about the good condition of roads in Bihar."

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejaswi Yadav also tweeted on the issue, saying, “The BJP government, which won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha from Bihar, has built a wonderful international road in Bihar, to see which tourists from all over the country are coming to Bihar. Seeing the quality and design of the road in New India, tourists are spontaneously saying Ah! Double engined Jungle Raj! O Vishwaguru!”

बिहार से 40 में से 39 लोकसभा जीतने वाली बीजेपी सरकार ने बिहार में गज़ब की अंतरराष्ट्रीय सड़क बनवाई है जिसे देखने गुजरात से लेकर देशभर के पर्यटक बिहार आ रहे है।



न्यू इंडिया में सड़क की गुणवत्ता और डिज़ाइन को देखते ही पर्यटक अनायास कह रहे है आह! डबल इंजनधारी जंगलराज! हे विश्वगुरु! pic.twitter.com/OMsWWy7Hyg — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 24, 2022 ×

The road is being compared to the Dragon God's Pond adventure course in Takeshi’s Castle, where contestants have to cross a lake via twenty-five stones, five of which are loose and sinking when stepped on.

