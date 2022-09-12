Watch: Doctor runs for 45 minutes leaving his car behind in traffic to perform urgent surgery 

Bengaluru, known for its traffic, can make you wait for hours even when travelling for short distances.

However, recently, a video on Twitter went viral where a doctor took an unexpected decision to save a patient's life. It is turning out to be an inspiring tale for many.

The incident took place on August 30, when Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, was on his way to perform a surgery. Having said that, he got packed up in traffic. After a few minutes, the doctor realised he was falling behind schedule and needed to act quickly because an urgent laparoscopic gallbladder surgery was required.

Also read | WATCH | Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Govind, in an interview, said, "The last stretch usually takes 10 mins. I was stuck in the traffic, getting nervous about being late. I checked Google Maps which showed that it will take another 45 minutes."

He further continued, "I commute every day from central Bangalore to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bangalore. I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice," DNA reported.

Also read | WATCH: An ode to Queen Elizabeth on bagpipes, 'Amazing Grace'

The team led by Dr. Nandakumar was ready to put the patient to sleep and started to work as soon as he reached the operating room. The process began immediately. The surgery went well, and the patient was promptly discharged from the hospital.

People believe that waterlogging and traffic congestion were brought on by the city's heavy rain leading to heavy traffic in the city. Several videos went viral showing vehicles stuck on a long traffic route.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE