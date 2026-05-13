/Vijay wins Tamil Nadu floor test, DMK abstains from voting; AIADMK split unclear

Actor-turned-politician Vijay who took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10, has won the crucial floor test today. DMK has abstained from voting and has staged a walk-out. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that his party will vote against the TVK, though it is unclear if all his MLAs followed that line. With DMK abstaining, the total Assembly strength fell down to 174, with magic number being 87. So the floor test became a cakewalk for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and it also saved AIADMK from facing a public embarrassment amid reports of split. 144 vote in favour of TVK.