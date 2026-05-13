/Vijay wins Tamil Nadu floor test, DMK abstains from voting; AIADMK split unclear

Actor-turned-politician Vijay who took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on May 10, has won the crucial floor test today. DMK has abstained from voting and has staged a walk-out. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that his party will vote against the TVK, though it is unclear if all his MLAs followed that line. With DMK abstaining, the total Assembly strength fell down to 174, with magic number being 87. So the floor test became a cakewalk for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and it also saved AIADMK from facing a public embarrassment amid reports of split. 144 vote in favour of TVK.
Vijay's TVK government ended the years-long duopoly of AIADMK and DMK in Tamil Nadu. However, this floor test is also a survival test for AIADMK as several MPs are said to be in talks with TVK. After taking his party to become the single largest in Tamil Nadu Elections, Vijay had to deal with a week long political uncertainty before Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar officially invited him to form the government. This was because TVK won 108 seats - 10 short of the magic number of 117 in 234-seat Assembly.