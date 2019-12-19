Very important to teach such people a lesson: Nirbhaya's mother welcomes Delhi HC's dismissal of convict's plea

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim 'Nirbhaya', on Thursday welcomed Delhi High Court's move to dismiss one of the convict's plea.

The Delhi High Court today dismissed a plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta which sought him to be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Asha Devi welcomed the court's order and said that it was important to teach a lesson to such people.

"I welcome today's decision. It is very important to teach a lesson to such people. I am happy," she said today.

Earlier in the day, the Court had adjourned the plea till January 24 but recalled the matter after Nirbhaya's parents objected.

Gupta, in his plea, had stated that since he was juvenile in 2012 when the rape was committed and that he should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act. He alleged that his ossification test was not done at that point of time and he should be given the benefit of that, news agency ANI reported.

The convict argued that the claim of juvenility can be raised at any time even after the final disposal of the case.

Gupta is one of the accused of the rape of a 23-year-old paramedical student in December. 2012.

Six men were involved in the heinous crime which took place in a moving bus.

(With inputs from ANI)