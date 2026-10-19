/Using speaker mode on trains, platforms? Get ready to be penalised by Indian Railways

A fresh advisory issued by the Indian Railways has banned playing playing music, videos, or other audio on mobile phones in speaker mode on trains and railway premises. It has urged people to use headphones in order to avoid causing disturbance to fellow travellers.



Violation of the order could lead to a fine of Rs 1,000 and removal from railway premises, including coaches. Repeated offenders can also land in jail for up to six months or a fine of Rs 5,000.

The advisory asks travellers to use earphones, keep phone calls brief and speak at a lower volume.

Other railway zones and Metro systems can also invoke the provision to check such behaviour that is a hindrance to the comfort of other passengers.

Section 270 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) defines public nuisance as an act that causes common injury, danger, obstruction or annoyance to people using a public right and hence amounts to an offence.

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