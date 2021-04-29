US sending more than $100 million in COVID-19 supplies to India: White House

The United States said on Wednesday it was sending more than $100 million in supplies to Covid-ravaged India, including nearly one million instant tests on a first flight.

The White House said the first consignment would arrive on Thursday in New Delhi on a military plane, days after President Joe Biden promised to step up assistance to the emerging US ally.

The first batch includes 960,000 rapid tests, which can detect Covid in 15 minutes, and 100,000 N95 masks for frontline health workers, the US Agency for International Development said.

The White House said total aid on flights in the coming days would be worth more than $100 million and include 1,000 refillable oxygen cylinders and 1,700 concentrators that produce oxygen for patients from the air.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States when our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," a White House statement said.

The White House said it was also sending supplies to India to produce more than 20 million vaccine doses.

The supplies are being diverted from US orders to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been approved for use in the United States.

India's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The last 24 hours brought 360,960 new cases for the world's largest single-day total, taking India's tally of infections to nearly 18 million.

The United States is determined to help the people of India in this moment of crisis, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said here as the first shipment of key life-saving medical supplies for the country took off from California.

The move by the Biden administration came days after Sullivan, in a call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, announced a series of COVID-19 relief aid to India.

On Monday, President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US president is believed to have pledged all support that India would need in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden has directed the entire administration to work on a war footing to save lives in India. The Pentagon is deploying its resources as well.

USIAD said that it is airlifting vital medical supplies to India to save lives, stop the spread of COVID-19, and meet the urgent health needs of the Indian people.

"We're sending critical oxygen and O2 related supplies, N95 masks, & rapid diagnostic testing kits to India w/more on the way soon," it tweeted.

