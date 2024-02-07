US: Indian student brutally attacked, robbed in Chicago; India’s consulate responds

A student from the Indian city of Hyderabad was attacked by four armed robbers near his house in the US city of Chicago. The victim, identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, who went to the United States to pursue a Master’s degree was seen profusely bleeding after allegedly being beaten up by the robbers who he claimed took his phone.

What do we know about the incident?

The incident has sparked concerns as it comes amid a string of fatal attacks on Indian students in the United States. Ali is a resident of Langar Houz in Hyderabad. He is reportedly a student at Indiana Wesleyan University.

In a CCTV footage shared on X, he can be seen being followed by three of his attackers near his house on Campbell Avenue in Chicago in the early hours (local time) of Tuesday (Feb 6).

ALSO READ | Missing Indian student of Purdue University found dead on campus

In a separate video, Ali said that he was walking when four people attacked him and that he was kicked and punched by those men. “Four people attacked me. I was returning home with a food packet in my hand.”

He also said that his phone was stolen and can be heard saying “Please help me, bro. Please help me,” at the end of the clip. Ali was visibly distressed and his face was bleeding throughout the video as he recalled the ordeal.

Indian consulate in Chicago responds

The Indian consulate in the US city said that they are aware of the incident and are in touch with Ali’s wife for “all possible assistance”.

“Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance,” said the Indian consulate in a post on X.

It added, “Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case.”

Recent attacks on Indian students in US

Last week, a student at the Linder School of Business in the US state of Ohio identified as 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy Beniger was found dead. However, local authorities have ruled out foul play.

ALSO READ | US: Indian student beaten to death by homeless man after feeding and sheltering him for days

An Indian student, identified as Neel Acharya at Purdue University, Indiana, was confirmed dead days after being reported missing on January 28.

Last month, a 25-year-old Indian student identified as Vivek Saini was mercilessly beaten to death with a hammer by a homeless man in the US state of Georgia.