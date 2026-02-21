/UP horror: Family of five found dead in Kasganj, mass suicide suspected

A chilling incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh after five members of a family were found dead inside a locked house in Kasganj. The house had reportedly remained shut for three days, triggering suspicion among neighbours and alerting the police.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene, broke open the door and found the five bodies inside. After a preliminary examination of the scene, police suspected a case of mass suicide.

The owner of the house was identified as Shyamveer Singh (50), a welder who lived near the Gupta Agency petrol pump in Kasganj with his wife Sheela (48), daughters Akanksha (10) and Prachi (12), and son Greesh (8). All five occupants of the house were found dead.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and forensic examination and lodged an FIR in the case. While it is suspected that Shyamveer Singh may have administered a poisonous substance to his family before taking his own life, police have launched a probe to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The shocking incident triggered grief and panic in the locality and across Kasganj. Senior district officials, including the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP), reached the spot and assured locals of a fair investigation.