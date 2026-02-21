/MBS Sends Detailed Letter Accusing UAE of Undermining Saudi Security

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 23:15 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 23:15 IST
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has sent a detailed letter accusing the United Arab Emirates of actions undermining Saudi Arabia’s security. The letter highlights rising tensions between the Gulf allies amid regional disputes, including concerns over military coordination, intelligence sharing, and geopolitical influence. Analysts say the move reflects deepening mistrust and could impact diplomatic and security cooperation in the Gulf.