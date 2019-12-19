UNSC sets the record straight, makes no mention of formal discussion on Kashmir 

The United Nations Security Council has set the record straight regarding the August meeting on Kashmir, as not a formal meet.

UNSC's list of items it has considered during the January 2016 to 7th December 2019, doesn't mention any meeting on Kashmir being taken by the body formally on August 16.

While Islamabad has been claiming that UNSC met on August 16 and discussed Jammu and Kashmir, UNSC records show, the last such meet happened in 1965.

The record said: "the following list sets out those items of which the security council was seized that have not been considered by the council at a formal meeting during the period 1 Jan 2016 to 7th Dec 2019....The India Pakistan Question (6th Jan 1948, 5th Nov 1965".

China and Pakistan's plan to rake up Kashmir at United Nation found no support at United Nation Security Council Consultative informal meet on August 16. The Consultative meet happened at the request of China who took up the letter of Pakistani foreign minister in the aftermath of India's decision to remove the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

India's permanent envoy to United Nation Syed Akbaruddin after the meet speaking to the press that day said, "Article 370 is internal matter.. these have no external ramifications"

Russia, France, UK and US, backed India at the consultations. The outcome was considered a big diplomatic victory for India as consultations did not lead to any formal meeting which Islamabad was keen to have.

A few days ago, China had again planned to rake up Kashmir after Pakistani PM Imran Khan had written to UNSC, but the attempt again failed after it found no support at the body.