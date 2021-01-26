UNSC permanent membership should reflect contemporary realities: India

India has once again called for United Nations Security Council reforms, with permanent membership reflecting the "contemporary realities" and one that includes "adequate representation from all regions of the world".

Highlighting the present UNSC unable to deal with global challenges, India's envoy to UN TS Tirumurti said, "It is evident that inaction on our part is not without cost. The Security Council is being called upon to address increasingly complex issues of international peace and security" Elaborating, "Yet, it finds itself unable to act effectively, for it is lacking inclusivity of those who need to be there, and therefore lacking legitimacy and credibility."

The Indian envoy was speaking at the Informal meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on UNSC reforms. Established in 2008, the Intergovernmental Negotiations framework or IGN is a body of countries within the United Nations working for reforms, but its conversation remains informal. Pointing out to "impasse in the IGN", Tirumurti said, "What is clearly deliberate is preventing the IGN from following some basic ground rules of multilateral processes."

Countries like China, while claiming to back reforms, have been blocking IGN to follow basic rules of procedure and records. The process also lacks any "single draft outcome document" for negotiations. A normal UN process begins with the initial sharing of views, followed by written documentation provided by those stewarding the process, which is then the basis for transparent give-and-take negotiations through attributed additions, deletions or amendments.

India has called for "Immediate application" of UN General Assembly Rules of Procedure to the IGN Process and "outcome text" to capture the views and positions expressed by all delegations, with attributions. Additionally, operational changes have also been suggested--which includes, live broadcast/webcast of the proceedings.

Envoy Tirumurti said, "we simply cannot allow the IGN to continue to serve as a convenient smokescreen for a handful of reform naysayers" and the "success and continued relevance of the IGN will be measured by whether or not, we have a common text with attributed positions to base our future discussions".

The G4 nations comprising Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan, calling for the UN reforms also spoke at the meet. German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen to UN speaking on behalf of G4 retreated the call for single text for UN Reforms and application of rules of procedure of general assembly.