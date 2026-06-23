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Union Minister George Kurian resigns from PM Modi's cabinet: Who is he and what's the reason for his exit?

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:53 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:54 IST
Union Minister George Kurian resigns from PM Modi's cabinet: Who is he and what's the reason for his exit?

Veteran BJP leader George Kurian has stepped down Photograph: (ANI)

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Veteran BJP leader George Kurian stepped down from the Modi government after completing his Rajya Sabha tenure, ending his stint as Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader George Kurian resigned as Union Minister of State (MoS) for Minority Affairs and Fisheries on Tuesday (June 23). His resignation comes after he completed his six-year term in the Rajya Sabha. His resignation came into limelight when the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement stating that Kurain's resignation has been accepted “with immediate effect.” 65-year-old Kurian served as Minister of State in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet since August 2024. His Rajya Sabha tenure expired recently and according to media reports, BJP did not re-nominate him to the Upper House allegedly due to the BJP’s poor performance in the Kerala Assembly elections.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the statement by the President's office said.

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Who is George Kurian: BJP leader from Kerala

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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