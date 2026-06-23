/Union Minister George Kurian resigns from PM Modi's cabinet: Who is he and what's the reason for his exit?

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader George Kurian resigned as Union Minister of State (MoS) for Minority Affairs and Fisheries on Tuesday (June 23). His resignation comes after he completed his six-year term in the Rajya Sabha. His resignation came into limelight when the Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a statement stating that Kurain's resignation has been accepted “with immediate effect.” 65-year-old Kurian served as Minister of State in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet since August 2024. His Rajya Sabha tenure expired recently and according to media reports, BJP did not re-nominate him to the Upper House allegedly due to the BJP’s poor performance in the Kerala Assembly elections.