The Ahmedabad SG Pipers franchise successfully acquired services of of India's table tennis icon, Manika Batra, as part of the team at the recently concluded Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 player auction. Batra, a recipient of India’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna and a household name in Indian sports will spearhead the Ahmedabad SG Pipers' campaign in the upcoming edition of the league.

Advertisment

Web

Alongside Batra, highly experienced German international Ricardo Walther and rising Indian paddler Snehit Suravajjula will spearhead the challenge in the men's singles. Italian Olympian Giorgia Piccolini will be the overseas female player for the Pipers. The Pipers also acquired two upcoming talents from the Indian Table Tennis circuit Divyansh Srivastava and Yashini Sivashankar to complete their squad for season 6 of UTT.

Batra expressed enthusiasm about joining the Ahmedabad SG Pipers and said, "I am excited to be part of the Ahmedabad SG Pipers family. I appreciate the faith the franchise has shown in me, and I am eager to contribute to the team's success in the upcoming edition of Ultimate Table Tennis. I eagerly look forward to playing alongside my talented teammates and delivering memorable performances for our fans."

Advertisment

ALSO READ | IPL 2025: This KKR cricketer says ‘My wife chills, I cook’–You won’t believe who!

Manika Batra's decorated career includes historic performances at the Commonwealth Games and strong showings in other international tournaments. Her experience and leadership will be invaluable to the Ahmedabad SG Pipers as they navigate the challenges of the UTT season.

The Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 is scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 15 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, marking the first time the city will host the prestigious league. The Ahmedabad SG Pipers are eager to showcase their talent in front of their home crowd under the tutelage of highly experienced Indian coach Somnath Ghosh and German coach Chris Pfeiffer, who will be looking to inculcate a formidable team spirit that can guide the team to glory this year.