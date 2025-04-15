On the festive occasion of Poila Baisakh on Tuesday (April 15), Kolkata, the city of joy, welcomed the Bengali New Year with food and happiness. Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock revealed a side that fans don’t often see when he is at the crease. “My wife chills, I do all the cooking,” the South African cricketer smiled while preparing a traditional Bengali dish in KKR’s cooking show Knight Bite.

Advertisment

In the special festive episode, de Kock was joined by fellow Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje and Indian batter Manish Pandey. The trio celebrated the New Year by cooking a fusion version of paturi — a Bengali favourite where fish or prawns are wrapped in banana leaves and grilled. But, they gave it a South African twist with peri-peri marinade.

Also Read: ISL Final 2025: 'Losing stinks, and this one...': BFC captain Chhetri pens down emotional note after loss to Mohun Bagan

“I live in the kitchen back home,” said de Kock. “Cooking relaxes me. It’s something I really enjoy.” Nortje laughed as he added, “It’s my first time in the kitchen in a very long time.”

Advertisment

'Winning IPL trophy in my first year was best'

Both South Africans also opened up about their love for fishing. “The adrenaline you get from fishing, and the places it takes you Amazon, St. Charles, mid-Africa — it’s incredible,” de Kock shared.

Manish Pandey, who played a key role in KKR’s 2014 title win, reflected on his journey with the team. “My first season, my first trophy and the final in my home city, Bengaluru. It’s still one of my favourite memories.”

Advertisment

As they tasted their Bengali-South African creation, de Kock said, “Not spicy for me,” clearly at home with the bold flavours.