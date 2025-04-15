Nobody has a way with words like India’s all-time top scorer Sunil Chhetri. The 40-year-old Bengaluru FC striker, after losing the ISL final against Mohun Bagan Super Giants, took to social media to raise the spirits of his fans.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant scripted history by winning the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) title with a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday (April 12). This win was special for multiple reasons. Firstly, it was the first time an ISL final was won at home, and Mohun Bagan became the first team to achieve a season double by securing both the ISL title and the ISL League Shield.

However, it was an emotional moment for veteran Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri, who was visibly teary at the of the match. This was Sunil Chhetri’s third defeat in an ISL final. Bengaluru had a topsy-turvy season but nevertheless, they managed to make it to the summit clash, which ultimately didn’t quite go their way.

However, India's all-time top scorer on Tuesday (April 15) took it to his social media platform-Instagram and penned down an emotional message for the fans.

Chettri's post on Instagram:

'This one will linger for a while'

He wrote, "I did what everyone does after losing a final. I sat with all the what-ifs and should-haves. The freekick. The header. Every half chance. I know how all of you are feeling. Losing stinks. And this one will linger for a while. And so, in what is uncharacteristic advice, go and sink into that tub of ice cream. Call for that cheat meal on a Monday. Skip the gym. Whatever it takes for you to feel better. Then after a few days, acknowledge that this hurt will end only when we win."



"You love this team because you know how we’re built. Don’t let anything change that. We have lost many finals and have only come back stronger. That’s the only way we at BFC know how to operate."



"We’ll hurt for now, and then we’ll brave it till we get over the line. That’s how we’ll do it. That’s how we’ve always done it at this football club."

The 40-year-old scored 14 goals in 28 matches this ISL season to be the highest scorer among the Indians and second only overall to Moroccan and NorthEast United striker Alaeddine Ajaraie -- 23 goals from 28 matches.

Chhetri announced international retirement in June 2024 but made a shocked return to play for India's two matches in March -- against Maldives in an international friendly and against Bangladesh in an AFC Asian Cup qualifying round matches -- when the ISL was in recess due to FIFA international window.