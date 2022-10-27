UK foreign secretary to arrive in India on Friday: 'India is a natural partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific'

For his first official visit to India, the United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will land in the South Asian country on Friday (October 28). He will meet with his Indian counterpart and will further explore ways to improve ties between the two nations.

Cleverly said, "Our relationship with India is hugely important to me; as the world’s largest democracy, India is a natural partner for the UK in the Indo-Pacific."

He added, "It is an economic and tech powerhouse. Our deeper ties will boost both our economies and help to tackle global security challenges. I look forward to working even more closely with India when it takes up the G20 Presidency in December."

Cleverly will visit India's financial capital Mumbai on Friday and will first pay his respects to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008.

He will then travel to the capital New Delhi on Saturday, where he will speak at the special meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee.

ALSO READ | Britain's Sunak tells PM Modi that 'excited about what our two great democracies can achieve'

The UK foreign secretary is expected to urge nations to coordinate efforts in the fight against cyber terrorism, particularly international terror recruitment drives and live streaming of strikes.

Cleverly is also scheduled to meet with S. Jaishankar, the Indian Minister of External Affairs, to discuss the latest developments regarding the 2030 Roadmap, the historic agreement to increase cooperation between the UK and India over the following ten years as part of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Huge strides have been made since the initiative's debut the previous year, including the beginning of ambitious free trade discussions, the growth of the defence and security relationship, and joint training sessions to improve cyber security cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.