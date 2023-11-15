Two unidentified terrorists neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir as security forces foil infiltration bid

Two unidentified terrorists were neutralized by security forces in India's Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (Nov 15) as police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC), said officials in a statement.

The alert troops detected a movement near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector after which an exchange of fire took place between the two sides, officials said.

So far, two militants have been killed in the operation, which they said lasted till the last reports came in.

According to the Kashmir Zone police, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also recovered during the operation.

Comprehensive search operations are underway in the area, added the police.

Earlier on Wednesday (Nov 15), one infiltrating terrorist was shot dead by alert security troops in the Uri sector.

According to the police, the terrorists were attempting to sneak in, taking advantage of poor visibility and bad weather.

As per the officials, though the attempts by terrorists to sneak into the Indian territory have gone down significantly, it is pertinent to note that infiltration attempts continue to take place in the country.

Earlier in October, five terrorists were killed along the LoC in the Macchil sector of Kupwara district and two were killed in a failed infiltration bid in the Uri sector of Baramulla district on October 22.

A total of 11 infiltrators were neutralised in June, including four in the Macchil sector and five in the nearby Jumagund area of the Keran sector.