Indian military discussing possibilities of hiring transgenders in defence roles: Report

The Indian military is reportedly discussing the possibilities of hiring transgenders in defence roles as it examines the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and its implications.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, was implemented in January 2020 with the objective of providing protection of the rights of transgender people, their welfare, and other related matters.

According to Indian Express newspaper, a joint study group was formed by the Principal Personnel Officers Committee (PPOC) after it met in August.

The PPOC constitutes top officers of the three services and the AFMS is the triservice medical organisation of the Armed Forces.

The group is headed by a senior officer in the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), the newspaper reported citing sources.

Group formed to explore possibilities

It has been tasked with deliberating on the implications of the Act and suggesting a way forward for its implementation in the defence forces.

Recently, Army Adjutant General’s branch sought comments from its line directorates on the possibility of hiring transgenders, possible employment avenues, and the roles they could perform in the military.

The newspaper, citing sources, reported it has received various comments and suggestions, which are at a preliminary stage.

Among the suggestions received, some insisted on not providing any special concessions to transgenders in terms of military training, rigorous selection standards, or postings in difficult locations, whereas others highlighted administrative and logistical difficulties such as their housing and other infrastructure.

There have also been questions on how they and their spouses would be identified in the military and raised doubts about their cultural their cultural integration with other serving military personnel, an officer privy to the development told Indian Express.

Indian armed forces don't recruit transgenders

The development comes as the armed forces don't recruit transgenders or people identifying as homosexuals.

In 2017, the Indian Navy had dismissed Sabi Giri, earlier known as Manish Kumar Giri, after the Navy personnel underwent sex reassignment surgery.

“The serving sailor who underwent sex reassignment surgery at a private facility whilst on leave was administratively discharged from the service. The individual chose to undergo irreversible gender reassignment on his own accord, whilst on leave wilfully altering his gender status from the one he was recruited for at the time of his induction," said the Indian Navy at the time of her dismissal.