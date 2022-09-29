Twitterati surprised as Bengaluru tea seller accepts payment in crypto

After taking cryptocurrencies as payment at his tea shop, a tea stall owner in Bengaluru is getting all the attention. His "Frustrated dropout" roadside tea shop became well-known in the IT capital when his social media story gained widespread attention.

On Wednesday, Akshay Saini, a Twitter user, posted a picture of him along with the caption, "Just Bangalore things. #crypto #NammaBengaluru(Sic)."The picture is all over the internet and people have so many questions about the ‘Frustrated dropout’ already.

A user asked, “How does he accept crypto? Which all coins are accepted? How does he decide the exchange rate? I have so many questions (Sic)”

The New Indian Express reported that Shubham Saini is the tea vendor who is accepting cryptocurrency. He invested 30,000 when he first opened his tea shop in Bengaluru's Marathahalli neighbourhood. According to the story, he opened this tea shop after losing a significant sum of money trading cryptocurrencies in 2021 when the market crashed.

After comparing US dollars to Indian rupees for cryptocurrency payments, Saini has posted a sign where he updates the costs.

