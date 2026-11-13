/Twin attacks put J&K on high alert; Kishtwar Police issue wanted posters of three terrorists

Security has been heightened across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following twin attacks in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and Kishtwar, prompting security agencies to increase deployments and intensify surveillance across several districts.

The heightened security measures come after an attack on a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam, in which three CRPF personnel were injured, and the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar, whose bullet-riddled bodies were recovered on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the site of the attack on the CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam as part of the ongoing investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that around three terrorists were involved in the Kulgam attack. Security sources indicated that at least two of them could be foreign nationals. Several suspects have also reportedly been picked up by security agencies for questioning in connection with the incident.

In a separate development, Kishtwar Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for information leading to the arrest of three wanted terrorists allegedly involved in the killing of the two SPOs.

The terrorists have been identified as Mohammed Amin alias Jehangir, Riyaz Ahmed alias Hazari, and Mudasir Hussain. Police have issued wanted posters carrying their details and appealed to the public to share any information regarding their whereabouts.

The appeal follows the recovery of the bodies of SPOs on Thursday morning. The two personnel had gone missing on Wednesday, triggering a search operation.

Kishtwar Police has assured the public that the identity of anyone providing credible information will be kept strictly confidential.