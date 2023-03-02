Tripura Election 2023 Results: Full list of BJP winning candidates with constituencies
Tripura election results 2023: As the counting of all votes on 60 seats for the Tripura Assembly comes to an end, here is the list of all the BJP-winning candidates from Tripura.
Tripura election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Tripura and the party's alliance has surged ahead in Nagaland. The tenure of the 12th Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on March 22 2023. The last assembly elections were held in February 2018, after which the BJP formed the state government and Biplab Kumar Deb became the Chief Minister. However, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of Chief Minister on May 14, 2022, and was then succeeded by Manik Saha as the new CM of the state.
Various channels predicted the election results based on exit polls, showing that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) would win big both in Meghalaya and Tripura. After counting votes on all 60 seats, it shows that BJP is leading and exit polls were correct. Congress is trailing behind
Check the name of all the BJP candidates leading/winners from Tripura Assembly:
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Status
|Amarpur
|Ranjit Das
|BJP
|Winner
|Badharghat
|Mina Sarkar
|BJP
|Winner
|Bagbassa
|Jadab Lal Debnath
|BJP
|Winner
|Bagma
|Ram Pada Jamatia
|BJP
|Winner
|Bishalgarh
|Sushanta Deb
|BJP
|Winner
|Chandipur
|Tinku Roy
|BJP
|Winner
|Charilam
|Subodh Deb Barma
|BJP
|Winner
|Chawmanu
|Sambhu Lal Chakma
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Dhanpur
|Pratima Bhoumik
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Dharmanagar
|Biswa Bandhu Sen
|BJP
|Winner
|Fatikroy
|Sudhangshu Das
|BJP
|Winner
|Kakraban-Shalgara
|Jitendra Majumder
|BJP
|Winner
|Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar
|Pinkai Das Chowdhury
|BJP
|Winner
|Kamalasagar
|Antara Sarkar Deb
|BJP
|Winner
|Kamalpur
|Manoj Kanti Deb
|BJP
|Winner
|Khayerpur
|Ratan Chakraborty
|BJP
|Winner
|Krishnapur
|Bikash Debarma
|BJP
|Winner
|Majlishpur
|Sushanta Chowdhury
|BJP
|Winner
|Manu
|Mailafru Mog
|BJP
|Winner
|Matarbari
|Abhishek Debroy
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Mohanpur
|Ratan Lal Nath
|BJP
|Winner
|Nalchar
|Kishor Barman
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Pabiachara
|Bhagaban Chnadra Das
|BJP
|Winner
|Panisagar
|Binay Bhushan Das
|BJP
|Winner
|Pecharthal
|Santana Chakma
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Radhakishorpur
|Pranajit Singha Roy
|BJP
|Winner
|Rajnagar
|Nandita Debarma
|BJP
|Result in Progress
|Ramnagar
|Surajit Datta
|BJP
|Winner
|Santirbazar
|Pramod Reang
|BJP
|Winner
|Surma
|Swapna Das Paul
|BJP
|Winner
|Teliamura
|Kalyani Saha Roy
|BJP
|Winner
|Town Bardowali
|Manik Saha
|BJP
|Winner
