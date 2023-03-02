Tripura Election 2023 Results: Full list of BJP winning candidates with constituencies

Tripura election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Tripura and the party's alliance has surged ahead in Nagaland. The tenure of the 12th Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on March 22 2023. The last assembly elections were held in February 2018, after which the BJP formed the state government and Biplab Kumar Deb became the Chief Minister. However, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of Chief Minister on May 14, 2022, and was then succeeded by Manik Saha as the new CM of the state.

Various channels predicted the election results based on exit polls, showing that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) would win big both in Meghalaya and Tripura. After counting votes on all 60 seats, it shows that BJP is leading and exit polls were correct. Congress is trailing behind

Check the name of all the BJP candidates leading/winners from Tripura Assembly:

Below is the list of winners/ leading candidates of the BJP for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023:

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status Amarpur Ranjit Das BJP Winner Badharghat Mina Sarkar BJP Winner Bagbassa Jadab Lal Debnath BJP Winner Bagma Ram Pada Jamatia BJP Winner Bishalgarh Sushanta Deb BJP Winner Chandipur Tinku Roy BJP Winner Charilam Subodh Deb Barma BJP Winner Chawmanu Sambhu Lal Chakma BJP Result in Progress Dhanpur Pratima Bhoumik BJP Result in Progress Dharmanagar Biswa Bandhu Sen BJP Winner Fatikroy Sudhangshu Das BJP Winner Kakraban-Shalgara Jitendra Majumder BJP Winner Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar Pinkai Das Chowdhury BJP Winner Kamalasagar Antara Sarkar Deb BJP Winner Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb BJP Winner Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty BJP Winner Krishnapur Bikash Debarma BJP Winner Majlishpur Sushanta Chowdhury BJP Winner Manu Mailafru Mog BJP Winner Matarbari Abhishek Debroy BJP Result in Progress Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath BJP Winner Nalchar Kishor Barman BJP Result in Progress Pabiachara Bhagaban Chnadra Das BJP Winner Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das BJP Winner Pecharthal Santana Chakma BJP Result in Progress Radhakishorpur Pranajit Singha Roy BJP Winner Rajnagar Nandita Debarma BJP Result in Progress Ramnagar Surajit Datta BJP Winner Santirbazar Pramod Reang BJP Winner Surma Swapna Das Paul BJP Winner Teliamura Kalyani Saha Roy BJP Winner Town Bardowali Manik Saha BJP Winner

