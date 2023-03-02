ugc_banner

Tripura Election 2023 Results: Full list of BJP winning candidates with constituencies

As the counting of all votes on 60 seats for the Tripura Assembly comes to an end, here is the list of all the BJP-winning candidates from Tripura. Photograph:(Twitter)

Tripura election results 2023: As the counting of all votes on 60 seats for the Tripura Assembly comes to an end, here is the list of all the BJP-winning candidates from Tripura. 

Tripura election results 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Tripura and the party's alliance has surged ahead in Nagaland. The tenure of the 12th Tripura Assembly is scheduled to end on March 22 2023. The last assembly elections were held in February 2018, after which the BJP formed the state government and Biplab Kumar Deb became the Chief Minister. However, Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post of Chief Minister on May 14, 2022, and was then succeeded by Manik Saha as the new CM of the state. 

Various channels predicted the election results based on exit polls, showing that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) would win big both in Meghalaya and Tripura. After counting votes on all 60 seats, it shows that BJP is leading and exit polls were correct. Congress is trailing behind 

Check the name of all the BJP candidates leading/winners from Tripura Assembly:

Below is the list of winners/ leading candidates of the BJP for the Tripura Assembly Elections 2023:

Constituency Leading Candidate Leading Party Status
Amarpur Ranjit Das  BJP  Winner 
Badharghat Mina Sarkar BJP Winner 
Bagbassa Jadab Lal Debnath  BJP  Winner 
Bagma Ram Pada Jamatia BJP Winner 
Bishalgarh Sushanta Deb  BJP Winner 
Chandipur Tinku Roy  BJP  Winner 
Charilam Subodh Deb Barma BJP Winner 
Chawmanu Sambhu Lal Chakma  BJP Result in Progress
Dhanpur Pratima Bhoumik BJP Result in Progress
Dharmanagar Biswa Bandhu Sen  BJP Winner 
Fatikroy Sudhangshu Das  BJP Winner 
Kakraban-Shalgara Jitendra Majumder BJP Winner 
Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar Pinkai Das Chowdhury BJP   Winner 
Kamalasagar Antara Sarkar Deb  BJP Winner 
Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb  BJP  Winner 
Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty BJP Winner 
Krishnapur Bikash Debarma BJP Winner 
Majlishpur Sushanta Chowdhury BJP Winner 
Manu Mailafru Mog  BJP  Winner 
Matarbari Abhishek Debroy  BJP Result in Progress
Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath  BJP   Winner 
Nalchar Kishor Barman  BJP Result in Progress
Pabiachara Bhagaban Chnadra Das  BJP Winner 
Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das  BJP  Winner 
Pecharthal Santana Chakma  BJP Result in Progress
Radhakishorpur Pranajit Singha Roy  BJP  Winner 
Rajnagar Nandita Debarma BJP Result in Progress
Ramnagar Surajit Datta BJP Winner 
Santirbazar Pramod Reang BJP Winner 
Surma Swapna Das Paul  BJP Winner 
Teliamura Kalyani Saha Roy BJP  Winner 
Town Bardowali Manik Saha  BJP Winner 

 

