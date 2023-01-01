Toyota's India unit reports data breach, says customer data may have been exposed

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a data breach in its system on Sunday (January 1) and said that the personal information of some of its customers might have been exposed. Issuing a statement, the TKM said it was "notified by one of its service providers of an incident that might have exposed personal information" of some customers on the internet, news agency PTI reported.

The automaker said that the extent of intrusion was being confirmed, adding, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under India's Electronics and Information Technology Ministry was notified.

"Considering this incident, TKM will work with its service provider to further enhance the existing extensive guidelines being followed and is fully committed to avoid any kind of inconvenience to our esteemed customers," Sunday's statement read.

TKM also issued an apology for any concern the data breach might have caused its customers. Toyota's unit in India produces a range of cars including the Fortuner, Innova Hycross, Camry and Glanza.

The breach in India comes after Toyota Motor Corp said in October last year that it found 296,000 pieces of customer information from its T-Connect service might have been leaked. Toyota said that as many as 296,019 email addresses and customer numbers of those using T-Connect — a telematics service that connects vehicles via a network, were potentially leaked.

The affected customers were those who signed up to the service's website using their email addresses since July 2017.



(With inputs from agencies)

