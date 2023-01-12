Tourists cheer Kashmir's latest snowfall as 'dream sequence from a movie'

Kashmir Valley witnessed fresh spell of Snowfall across various districts. Resorts hosting tourists at places such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam also received fresh spells of snowfall, attracting thousands of tourists to Kashmir's picturesque hill stations. All the hotels and guest houses are completely booked for the next few weeks. Tourism stakeholders say the more the snow, the better the tourism would be.

Tourists were enjoying the snowfall in Gulmarg region where more than one foot of snow accumulated since yesterday.

"It is the paradise on earth, We had only come to see snowfall and it seems our dream has come true. The falling snow looks like a dream sequence from a movie. we are definitely lucky to witness these beautiful visuals," said Nitesh Kumar, a tourist visiting Kashmir.

The weather department has predicted weather to remain same for the next two days. Snowfall and rains are expected again in the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley.

"I have directly come to the Paradise. This is my first time to watch snowfall and I am yet to believe if it's true. Gulmarg is better than Switzerland and I would ask everyone to come to Kashmir in this season. It looks extremely dreamy and beautiful, " said Ashwini Kadam, another tourist visiting Kashmir.

While the tourists enjoy the snowfall, it doesn't occur as much of a good news to the local people of the valley.

At present, all the surface roads remain cut off due to the snowfall in the north and central Kashmir.

The Srinagar- Leh, Srinagar Mughal road, Srinagar- Keran, Bandipora- Gurez roads have been closed due to major snowfall in the region.

