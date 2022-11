Kashmir receives seasons first major snowfall - In pictures

Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 06:46 PM(IST)

Kashmir region received the season's first major snowfall. The hill stations like Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Pahalgam received fresh snowfall covering everything with white snow. This has brought cheer to the people associated with tourism in the valley as the tourist arrival increases. It also means a longer winter tourism period this year.

Major snowfall

The ski destination of the Kashmir region, Gulmarg, and parts of Sonamarg received more than a foot of snowfall. Sadhna top and Machil in Kupwara have received 1.5ft and 4 inches of snowfall respectively, and Dawar Gurez in Bandipora district has about 3 inches of snowfall. The tourists in the Gulmarg Ski resort were seen enjoying the snow and considering themselves lucky to witness the season's first snowfall.

(Photograph:WION)