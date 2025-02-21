Sri Lanka's acting High commissioner to India Priyanga Wickramasinghe has emphasised "deep rooted" ties with India, one that is "bound by a common heritage of traditions". Speaking at the country's Independence day celebrations in Delhi, she said, "our bonds are deep rooted, defined by mutual respect and cooperation. Our relationship transcends mere diplomacy and geographical proximity. We are bound by a common heritage of traditions and values upon which a vision for the future and shared destiny can emerge", adding, "I'm confident that the robust ties between our peoples and the bilateral relations can only flourish further". The comments come at a time when both countries are working in a range of domains like infra projects including an oil pipeline.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited India in December of 2024, which was his first international trip after taking office in September that year.

During the visit, he met Indian President Murmu and held talks with PM Narendra Modi & assured that his country's territory will not be used for any activities against India. The comments were significant in view of China's attempt to increase influence in the Indian ocean region.

The top Sri Lankan diplomat, recalling the visit, said, "both Indian and Sri Lankan leadership "unequivocally recognized the vast potential that our bilateral relationship holds and affirmed their commitment to this mutually beneficial, comprehensive partnership through the many avenues that lie ahead of us". It is expected that PM Modi could travel to the country very soon.

During Sri Lanka's economic crisis, India provided with assistance of $4 billion even as the international community was seen hesitating. Delhi was also among the first to back Sri Lanka’s request for a $2.9 billion IMF bailout in 2022.

At the national day celebrations, India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs of India Pabitra Margherita. Terming the ties "special", the minister said, "as a trusted and reliable partner, India has been working closely with Sri Lanka on its economic recovery and has been extending all possible assistance. While we supported IMF debt restructuring process, we have provided grant assistance, investment led growth approach to support Sri Lanka in its path of economic recovery"

Delhi's diplomatic community was present in full strength at the celebrations, even as the high commission was decked in blue lotus brought from Sri Lanka, which is the country's national flower. The blue lotus has been a cultural symbol in the country, and used in religious offerings, festivals.

During her address, Priyanga Wickramasinghe also listed President Dissanayake's policies like "Clean Sri Lanka". She said it has become a "nationwide initiative with the vision to create a beautiful island and a smiling people. In many ways, it is a road map towards the future that prioritizes enhancing environmental sustainability, reducing waste across the country and a nationwide commitment to strengthening ethical values. In other words, the word clean here means many things, all of which are of crucial importance in strategizing towards Sri Lanka's future".

Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s victory in the 2024 Sri Lankan presidential election is seen as a historic shift in the country’s political landscape. For over 70 years, Sri Lanka’s presidency was dominated by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), United National Party (UNP), or their offshoots. Dissanayake’s win with no ties to these dynasties was a clean break from the past.

The top Sri Lankan diplomat in Delhi pointed, "This year's anniversary is particularly important against the backdrop of having in place a new government in Sri Lanka with a very high national mandate that is unusual even by Sri Lanka's consistently high statistics of electoral participation in recent history. This, in itself, is a major achievement in a very long time. This is the first time the Sri Lankan people, across ethnic, cultural, class, gender, and language divides, have voted almost in unison towards reinventing Sri Lanka after the economic and financial difficulties we experienced in the recent past", explaining, "in many ways, it is a vote for occupying the moral high ground in practice, while at the same time also taking the country forward."