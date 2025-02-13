The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), ideological font of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), unveiled its grand headquarter in India's national capital Delhi days after the assembly election results on Thursday (Feb 13). The office is based in New Delhi's Keshav Kunj area and cost ₹1500 million (over $17 million) - an amount entirely by public contribution. The building is said to be a state-of-the art, eco-friendly and facility funded. Spanning 5 lakh square feet across a 4-acre plot, it has three towering buildings, residential quarters, a library with 8,500 books. It also has a five-bed hospital apart from other facilities.

Let's have a look at the complex featuring three towers with modern amenities:

Sadhna Tower (Tower 1)

The tower works as Prant Karyalaya (Regional office), which has administrative offices. The 10th floor of the tower has a library with 8,500 books and open for general public.

Prerna Tower (Tower 2)

The Tower 2 is said to be designed for Pravasi Karyakartas (migrant workers) and provides accommodation and workspace. The 9th floor of the tower is entirely dedicated to journalists. The chief of RSS Mohan Bhagwat will stay in the budiling whenever he would visit Delhi.

Archana Tower (Tower 3)

This tower is allocated to supportive staff and members who visit from other cities of India. It has around 80 rooms. On the ground floor, it has a clinic and a five-bed hospital for residents and visitors. It also has a bhojnalaya (restaurant) with a capacity of 80 people at a time.

The fund for the construction of the building came from around 75,000 people with the smallest donation received of ₹5.

#WATCH | Delhi | The new headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), 'Keshav Kunj,' has been completed in Delhi. The RSS has shifted its office back to its old address in the city. The reconstruction project spans 3.75 acres and consists of three 12-story buildings,… pic.twitter.com/vOkojE4FGE — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2025

Green building

The building is called a green building with all the eco-friendly practices. The primary source of energy in the building is solar power. Sewage treatment will be managed within the building. There are 1,000 granite chaukhats (a frame on the floor of a door) and has avoided the traditional wood to save environment,.

