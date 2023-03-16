THIS Indian state is opening up another sanctuary for Asiatic lions as numbers grow exponentially

In what comes as astonishing news for the wildlife conservation projects in India, the government has agreed to another sanctuary for the Asiatic lions, apart from the current Gir National Park in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The lion conservation project has been so successful that Gir has become overcrowded, leading to demands for newer pastures for the majestic big cats.

Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, about 100 km away from Gir National Park has been proposed as the second home for the Asiatic lions. About 40 lions are being prepared to ferry to their new abode.

Gir is the home to the world's only Asiatic lion population and the only place outside the African subcontinent to have a population of lions, prancing around in their natural habitat.

A report prepared by the Wildlife Institute of India for the Gujarat government titled “Lion@2047: A vision for Amrutkal” batted for Barda as the potential resting place for the lions.

“Activities to prepare this sanctuary for future natural dispersal will be taken up. Herbivore population augmentation through breeding activities will be taken up. A large part of Barda is covered by thick Acacia Senegal – thickets of Gorad, which does not allow easy penetration of herbivores. This may be removed and replaced by sparse vegetation,” read the report.

Wildlife conservation experts are of the view that announcing Barda as the official, new lion sanctuary will open door to more funding and better management of the area. If the lions thrive in Barda, akin to Gir, the government may finally agree to send the lions to other states.

Notably, in 2013, the Supreme Court of India ordered the Gujarat government to move some of the lions to a sanctuary in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh. However, the authorities resisted the ruling as lions are one of the biggest crowd-pullers for state tourism.

Some states have accused Gujarat of being extra possessive of its prized jewel as the new sanctuary is in the same state.

According to the 2020 census, there were 674 (206 lions, 309 lionesses, 130 cubs and 29 unidentified big cats) lions in Gujarat, which is a 29 per cent increase from the 2015 census numbers.

