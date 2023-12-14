This Indian state exports most Electronic Goods, expected to reach $8bn by FY end

In recent years, India has been witnessing a significant increase in the export of electronic goods that are made and assembled in the country. As per Government data, India's total electronics exports for the period April-October 2023 have been $ 15.48 billion. Notably, a 31% share of these exports ($4.78bn in value) is from one state in Southern India - Tamil Nadu, which is also India's second-largest state economy. As per the latest electronics export data, the state has now furthered its lead in the export of electronic goods in the country.

The data on the export of goods is maintained by India's NIRYAT(National Import Export Record for the Yearly Analysis of Trade), under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Trade and Industry. As per NIRYAT, the volume of export of electronic goods from Tamil Nadu for the financial year 2022-23 has been $5.37bn, thereby making the state a leader in the export of electronic goods from India.

Notably, in the ongoing financial year(April-October), Tamil Nadu has already gotten to $4.78bn, which is 90% of its previous year's value($5.37bn) worth of electronic exports. With the state having achieved such impressive figures in the seven months from April to October, it is expected that a new high will be attained by the end of April 2024(end of financial year 2023-23).

According to Dr TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, the state is expected to touch $8bn in electronics exports by the end of the financial year. He also mentioned that the state's electronics exports(thus far this year) are almost double that of the state that features second in the leading electronics exporter states. He credited the state's strategic policies, skilled workforce, robust infrastructure and governance model for the achievement.

The Government of Tamil Nadu will be hosting a Global Investors Meet in January 2024. To be held on the 7th and 8th of January, the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, is aimed at attracting high-tech industries, and investment in sectors that will generate large-scale employment opportunities. The Global investors meet is expected to bring together industrialists, Micro Small and Medium Industries trade bodies, agriculturists, weavers and artisans from all districts of the state, the Government said. The core theme of the meet would be 'Towards a Resilient Economy, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Growth'.