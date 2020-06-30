Third round of talks between India, China military commanders begins along LAC

The third round of talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders began in Chushul along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in southeastern Ladakh on Tuesday morning.

The talks had earlier taken place on June 6 and June 22 at Moldo on the Chinese side on de-escalation and disengagement process. India's XIV corps commander Lt General Harinder Singh and China's Major General Liu Lin had taken part in the meeting.

The talks have been taking place amid rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries over clashes at Galwan Valley on June 15-16 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action. China hasn't revealed its casualty figures even though the state-run Global Times had reported PLA had also suffered casualties during the clash with Indian troops.

In the last meeting between the commanders of the two sides lasted for eleven hours and came just days after the clashes at Galwan Valley. The commanders had decided to mutually disengage at the border.

However, amid the talks, China's foreign ministry asserted that it has "sovereignty over Galwan Valley". India, however, rejected China's claim of sovereignty over Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, asserting that "exaggerated and untenable" claims were not acceptable.

Earlier, Indian and Chinese secretary-level officials had met through a video link in order to calm down the situation amid renewed tensions at the India-China border.