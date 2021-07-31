Terrorist Masood Azhar's relative who planned the Pulwama attack killed in Kashmir: Police

A Pakistani terrorist linked to the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) who was engaged in the Pulwama attack was shot and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area on Saturday, according to a senior police official.

He was involved in organising the 2019 Pulwama attack, according to Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar, in which at least 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

The terrorist was a relative of Maulana Masood Azhar, the founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Abu Saifullah, also known as Adnan, Ismail, and Lamboo, was slain together with another terrorist at Hangalmarg in the Pulwama district's Tral.

He has been active in the valley since 2017.

"He was involved in a series of terror attacks, including the Pulwama attack of February 14, 2019, along with others. "Adnan was a very strong associate of the Pakistan-based top JeM hierarchy of Rauf Azhar, Maulana Masood Azhar, and Ammar," the senior official said.

Lamboo, a citizen of Pakistan's Punjab province, operated out of the Awantipora area.

He was believed to be a specialist in encrypted texting and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

He's suspected of making the IED that was used in the Pulwama attack.

(With inputs from agencies)