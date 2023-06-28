Teachers label Delhi University decision to declare Eid-ul-Adha working day as 'sectarian'

A section of teachers in Delhi University, a major higher education institution located in Indian capital New Delhi have come out in protest over the varsity's decision to observe June 29 as a working day despite it being a holiday for Id-ul-Adha. They've termed the move as "sectarian and insensitive" and have demanded that the university administration roll back this "sectarian" step. University's 'sectarian' notification The university in a notification has stated that June 29 is a working day due to the Valedictory Function of DU's Centenary celebrations scheduled for the next day, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest.

It also said that employees who wish to celebrate the festival on June 29 are exempted from attending the office.

However, Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Democratic Teachers Front, strongly objected to the notification, labelling it sectarian and unacceptable.

The front, as per news agency ANI, said that June 29 is a mandatory holiday for celebrating Id-ul-Zuha, as stated in the Gazette of India. Habib raised concerns about the selective exemption of employees based on their festival celebrations and questioned the notion of inclusivity and secularism in the country.

"We just saw this notification and it looks very sectarian and its approach is not acceptable and therefore we have issued a statement saying that it should be withdrawn," said Habib.

"It is one thing that those officers or those people who have been given a job are requested to come and compensated later, but to say that, you know, all employees will have to come and, only those will be excused who are celebrating this festival. They have not even been able to say it, Eid. So I mean, we could only read it in this manner, that it is completely sectarian," she added. Selective exclusion in a democratic nation When asked about the selective exemption of employees, Habib stated: "Everything has to be looked at in a context and the way things are in the country. I mean, if we are really wanting to be secular if we want to be democratic, we need to be a little more careful on this. You are basically saying that this is a festival of few and those who can. So, can a Hindu employee say that I celebrate Eid, will they be questioned later? But all these are things which come to my mind given the things which are happening in the country."

Talking about their future course of action, Habib denied to comment and said that decisions are taken collectively, but that she believes the university should reconsider its decision.

Habib clarified that they have not contacted the Vice-Chancellor or Registrar directly, as they do not expect a favorable response. The front sees the letter as a means of protest, emphasizing that their objection is not against the Prime Minister's visit.

"Writing the letter is a protest. It is not to say that the Prime Minister cannot come. I mean, we have no business in that. But what we are saying is that there is a gazetted holiday. It is well-announced. It is not that suddenly the university has realized that there is a holiday and they needed 24 hours more for the situation. They already knew it from the very beginning. Doing this is a policy of exclusion and also in some sense, you are labelling and saying that those who want to celebrate this festival and what is this festival? Can't you even name that festival?" remarked Habib.

In response, Vikas Gupta, Registrar of Delhi University, dismissed the criticism and defended the decision. He clarified that the university has the authority to function on June 29 based on its requirements, and employees who want to participate in the festival are exempted. He argued that gazetted holidays do not imply a complete halt in operations, and the university has called employees to the office as needed. Gupta further assured that "the employees who would come on June 29 or a holiday, the university would adequately compensate them by giving a compensatory leave which they can avail anytime."

